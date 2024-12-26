Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Insider Sells 164,079 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) insider Steve Cashman sold 164,079 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $502,081.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,835,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,918.26. This trade represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Butterfly Network Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of BFLY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 2,523,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.46.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 129.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
