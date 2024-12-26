Insider Selling: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) CEO Sells 28,756 Shares of Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson sold 28,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $401,721.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,014,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,811,852.53. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCAT traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,218,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.33. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCAT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter worth about $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

