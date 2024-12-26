Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 34,407 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 34,407 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $698,462.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 796,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,170,594.30. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SoundHound AI stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,107,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,064,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

