Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 156491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

