IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in December

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
IP Group Stock Performance
IPZYF stock remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. IP Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.70.
IP Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IP Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.