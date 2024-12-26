IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in December

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IP Group Stock Performance

IPZYF stock remained flat at $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. IP Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.70.

Get IP Group alerts:

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.