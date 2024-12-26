Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Robert (Rob) Lord Purchases 98,015 Shares

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Rob) Lord purchased 98,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$45,871.02 ($28,669.39).
Robert (Rob) Lord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 13th, Robert (Rob) Lord acquired 10,086 shares of Ironbark Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,669.82 ($2,918.64).
