Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Robert (Rob) Lord Purchases 98,015 Shares

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Rob) Lord purchased 98,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$45,871.02 ($28,669.39).

Robert (Rob) Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ironbark Capital alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Robert (Rob) Lord acquired 10,086 shares of Ironbark Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,669.82 ($2,918.64).

Ironbark Capital Price Performance

About Ironbark Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.