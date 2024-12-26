Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.38. 123,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,846,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $716.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,053.76. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 159,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,006 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

