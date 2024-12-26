iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.89 and traded as high as $32.31. iShares MSCI Germany ETF shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 518,336 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $981.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,599 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 500,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 263,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 209,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 84,793 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

