iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.52 and last traded at $40.48. Approximately 6,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.75% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

