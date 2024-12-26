iShares Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,542 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 614% compared to the average daily volume of 496 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $132.62. The company had a trading volume of 337,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,613. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.42 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.