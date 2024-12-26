iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 194.1% in December

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iSpecimen Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of iSpecimen stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 211,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.
iSpecimen Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iSpecimen
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.