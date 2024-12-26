iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 194.1% in December

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the November 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iSpecimen Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of iSpecimen stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 211,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

