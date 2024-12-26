James Kevin Hanna Sells 11,641 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

MPW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.76. 11,073,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,346,901. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

