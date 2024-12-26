Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Down 69.6% in December

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the November 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JPXGY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,037. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

