Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 371.7% in December

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 371.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

JOF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 37,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.3118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.