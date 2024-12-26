Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 371.7% in December

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 371.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance
JOF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 37,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,088. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $8.34.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.3118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
