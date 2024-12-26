JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,103,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,259 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $3,968,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. 617,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,456. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.