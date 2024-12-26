Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $12.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 153,289 shares trading hands.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

