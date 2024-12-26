Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $12.50. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 153,289 shares trading hands.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
