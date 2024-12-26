KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.63 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.68.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KCR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KCR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.