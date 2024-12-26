KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 39.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

