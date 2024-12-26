Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 231,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 121,848 shares.The stock last traded at $7.02 and had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KEP

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 114.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.