Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $813,540.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,675.41. This trade represents a 57.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edward Kolodzieski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $63,800.00.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $975.10 million, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

