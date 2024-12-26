Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the November 30th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LTUM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 84,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,626. Lithium has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Lithium
