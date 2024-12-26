Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Update

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the November 30th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lithium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LTUM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 84,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,626. Lithium has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Lithium alerts:

About Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.