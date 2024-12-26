Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.80. Lotus Technology shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 7,463 shares changing hands.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lotus Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lotus Technology stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

