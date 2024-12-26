Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 358.2% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lumina Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

