Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 358.2% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lumina Gold Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
About Lumina Gold
