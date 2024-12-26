Mayukh Sukhatme Sells 185,946 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CIO Mayukh Sukhatme sold 185,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $2,231,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,836,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,038,564. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 26th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 689,495 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,280,834.95.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Mayukh Sukhatme sold 412,584 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $4,971,637.20.

Roivant Sciences stock remained flat at $12.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,284. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $46,333,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,182,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,134,000 after buying an additional 2,593,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,745,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,205 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

