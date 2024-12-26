Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 9.7% – Here’s Why

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 2,989,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,134,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microvast

Microvast Stock Up 27.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the second quarter worth $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microvast by 569.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92,828 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.