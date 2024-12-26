MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 96.7% in December

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MNDO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 41,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Free Report ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.30% of MIND C.T.I. worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

