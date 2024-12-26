MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 96.7% in December

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MIND C.T.I. Price Performance
NASDAQ MNDO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 41,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 22.08%.
About MIND C.T.I.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.
