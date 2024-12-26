Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Head to Head Comparison

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Public Storage”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $47.12 million 3.11 -$6.61 million ($0.11) -138.18 Public Storage $4.68 billion 11.28 $2.15 billion $9.63 31.29

Analyst Recommendations

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Modiv Industrial and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Public Storage 1 6 6 2 2.60

Modiv Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.42%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $342.07, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Public Storage.

Dividends

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Modiv Industrial pays out -1,045.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial 6.72% 1.42% 0.61% Public Storage 40.54% 34.07% 9.60%

Summary

Public Storage beats Modiv Industrial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.