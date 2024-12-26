Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $12.18. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 18,923 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3272 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the third quarter valued at about $9,304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,946,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 294,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

