Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.26 and traded as low as $12.18. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 18,923 shares changing hands.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3272 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.