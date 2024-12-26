Moringa Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU – Get Free Report) traded down 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 4,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Moringa Acquisition Trading Down 17.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.
Moringa Acquisition Company Profile
Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.
