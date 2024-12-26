Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Short Interest Update

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a growth of 299.2% from the November 30th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nano Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NA traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $7.70. 795,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Nano Labs has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Get Nano Labs alerts:

Nano Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.