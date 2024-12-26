Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $106,772.40 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,063.20. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natera Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $159.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $175.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

View Our Latest Report on Natera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.