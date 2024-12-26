National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $186.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Bankshares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 135,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Bankshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

