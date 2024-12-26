Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neptune Digital Assets’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance
Shares of NDA stock opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$137.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Neptune Digital Assets has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.28.
About Neptune Digital Assets
