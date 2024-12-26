Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neptune Digital Assets’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

Shares of NDA stock opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$137.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Neptune Digital Assets has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.28.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

