Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nihon Kohden Stock Up -0.5 %
OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 4,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
