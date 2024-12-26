Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Up -0.5 %

OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 4,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

