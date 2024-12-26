NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.38. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 102,995 shares.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.