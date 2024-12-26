Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 52,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,662. Nova LifeStyle has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

