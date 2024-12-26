Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.39. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 42,984 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRS. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 40.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 619,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 179,819 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 368,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 838.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

