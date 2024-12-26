Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.39. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 42,984 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
