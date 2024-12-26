Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCIVF remained flat at $5.70 on Thursday. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

