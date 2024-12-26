Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCIVF remained flat at $5.70 on Thursday. Oakley Capital Investments has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oakley Capital Investments
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.