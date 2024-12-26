Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.40. Oculis shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1,091 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Oculis
Oculis Price Performance
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oculis
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.