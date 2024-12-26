Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.99, but opened at $17.40. Oculis shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1,091 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oculis

Oculis Price Performance

About Oculis

The firm has a market cap of $688.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.