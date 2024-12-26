Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 1,163,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,475,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,179.60. The trade was a 21.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 19,580 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $354,006.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,971.84. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,867,000 after buying an additional 291,335 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 369,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 281,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.