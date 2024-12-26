Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Short Interest Update

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Palladyne AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDYNW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 1,624,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. Palladyne AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

