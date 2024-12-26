Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Up 15.6% – Should You Buy?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) was up 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.51 ($0.12). Approximately 7,914,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,446,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.23 ($0.10).

Petrofac Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.58.

Insider Activity at Petrofac

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($4,883.41). 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

