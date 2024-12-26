Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 1,979,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,709,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76.

In related news, insider Peter Sargent purchased 459,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £4,590.90 ($5,753.01). Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

