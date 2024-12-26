Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 11.94.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.