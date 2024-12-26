Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 11.94.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

