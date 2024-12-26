ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 750.0% in December

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.04.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3539 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

