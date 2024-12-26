PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

ADOOY traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $4.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.47. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

