PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the November 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PPERF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
