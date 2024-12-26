PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the November 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PPERF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Further Reading

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

