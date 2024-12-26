Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 55,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $949,298.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,328,717 shares in the company, valued at $727,207,358.06. This represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $871,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,456.24. The trade was a 44.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 71.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

