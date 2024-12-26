Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell” Rating

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.
Insider Transactions at Pulse Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.