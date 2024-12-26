Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Glenn Culpepper Buys 2,000 Shares

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Culpepper acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Price Performance

QRHC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 89,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRHC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Quest Resource by 62.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.