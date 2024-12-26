Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.