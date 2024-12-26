Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $0.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. Reed’s has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

